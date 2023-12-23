Maratha Reservation Row: Manoj Jarange Patil Declares Indefinite Fast From January 20, Putting Shinde Govt In Tight Spot

Maratha Reservation Row: Thousands Gather At Jarange-Patil's Public Meeting In Navi Mumbai | Representative image

The Eknath Shinde-led coalition government in Maharashtra is facing significant challenges, as Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has declared an indefinite fast at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan starting from January 20. Speaking at a massive rally in Beed on Saturday, he asserted that three crore Marathas would join him in expressing solidarity. The potential gathering, if substantial and organized, could overwhelm the financial capital of India.

Patil extends govt's deadline till Jan 20

Although Jarange Patil initially set a deadline of December 24 for the government to meet his demands, he has extended it to January 20 due to the Section 144 order enforced by the Mumbai police until January 18. He has urged protestors to enter Mumbai peacefully and refrain from engaging in any violent activities.

Considering the perceived threat, the police may extend the prohibitory order, which restricts the assembly of four or more persons. However, given his current assertive stance, this order may prove insufficient in managing the potentially explosive situation. Jarange Patil had previously undertaken a fast in his native Jalna district but relented following intervention by senior ministers.

Presently, he appears resolute and unwilling to compromise.