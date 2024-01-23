 Watch Video: Two Suffocate To Death In Sleep After Fire At Workshops In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Walhekarwadi
The incident occurred at 2.25am on Tuesday

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Two persons died apparently of suffocation in their sleep after a fire broke out in two adjoining workshops in Walhekarwadi within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, officials said.

The incident occurred at 2.25am on Tuesday.

"The fire broke out at two workshops located next to each other. While one unit is involved in making aluminium doors, the other is a packaging workshop," a fire brigade official said.

"As the fire engulfed both the units, two people sleeping inside the door-making workshop died of suffocation. Their bodies were found later. Besides that, the material stored at these units, an air compressor and a car were gutted in the blaze," he said.

People living in adjacent buildings were evacuated and the fire was doused, the official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

article-image

