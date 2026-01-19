Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Passengers Oppose Decision To Cut Short Nanded–Pune Express At Hadapsar

Central Railways | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Railway has decided to halt the Nanded–Pune Express at Hadapsar instead of Pune Junction from Jan 26, a change that has already been reflected in the online booking system. The decision has caused concern among passengers, who will now have to alight at Hadapsar and arrange further transport. Passenger organisations from Marathwada have strongly opposed the move.

The Nanded–Pune–Nanded Express operates daily between Nanded and Pune via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and is widely used by passengers travelling for education, business and other purposes. Commuters from Nanded, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Jalna, Latur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regularly prefer this train while travelling to Pune.

Earlier, the train terminated at Pune Junction. However, a decision was taken in November to run the service only up to Hadapsar. At the time, the move did not trigger widespread opposition due to local body elections, during which the issue was not actively pursued by passenger organisations or public representatives.

The last service terminating at Pune Junction will operate on Jan 25. From Jan 26, the train will run only up to Hadapsar.

The decision has angered passengers from Marathwada, as the train reaches Hadapsar at 4.30am. During early morning hours, there is no municipal bus service available for Pune city. Passengers travelling onwards to Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shivajinagar, Swargate, the Municipal Corporation area, and Kharadi will be forced to rely on private transport, adding to their financial burden. Taxi drivers charge around Rs1,000 from Hadapsar to Pune, alleged Dayanand Dixit, a member of the Marathwada Pravasi Mahasangh, Parbhani.

Passengers from Marathwada prefer this train due to its convenience. Women, students, and senior citizens are expected to face severe inconvenience because of the change. Passenger organisations have become aggressive over the decision and have demanded its immediate withdrawal, warning of strong agitation if their demand is not met.