From Quiet Pedals To World Stage: Pune’s Cycling Homecoming | Anand Chaini

Long before traffic lights, flyovers and roaring engines defined its streets, Pune moved to the gentle rhythm of pedals and spokes. Bicycles once ruled its leafy avenues, earning the city its enduring sobriquet — the “City of Cycles.” From students riding to class to office-goers gliding through quiet mornings, cycling was not just transport but a way of life. Today, as Pune hosts the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, the city looks to reclaim that legacy and inspire a fresh cycling renaissance.

And in the process, India now moves to the cusp of a historic sporting moment as the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 was flagged off here on Monday, marking the country’s first-ever UCI-sanctioned Continental multi-stage Road Race for Men. Classified as a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.2 international competition, the event signals India’s official arrival on the global professional cycling calendar — a milestone that could redefine the future of the sport in the country.

The significance of the race goes beyond its classification. The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is also India’s first-ever UCI-approved multi-stage professional road cycling race, placing Pune firmly on the world cycling map. For a city once synonymous with bicycles, the race feels like a homecoming — a blend of nostalgia and modern sporting ambition.

Despite Morocco’s Sidi Ali Unlocks Sports Team (world ranking 157) pulling out due to unforeseen reasons, the event boasts a formidable line-up. A total of 164 riders from 28 teams, representing 35 countries across five continents, will roll out from the start line. Remarkably, this marks the largest rider field ever seen for a UCI 2.2 category race, surpassing the usual average of around 125 riders. Asia leads the representation with 78 riders, followed by 69 from Europe, alongside strong contingents from Oceania, the Americas and Africa — a testament to the race’s growing global stature.

Adding further intrigue, Spain’s Burgos Burpellet BH enters as the crowd favourite. Ranked 29th in the world, they are the only ProTeam-level squad in the field and regular contenders at elite races such as the Vuelta a España. They will face stiff competition from China’s Li Ning Star (world ranking 33) and Malaysia’s Terengganu Cycling Team (world ranking 38), with expectations of a thrilling photo-finish to claim the inaugural Pune Trophy.

Known also as the “Oxford of the East” and the “Queen of the Deccan,” Pune has worn many identities over the years. Yet, as the wheels turn once again on its roads, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 offers the city a chance to revive its most organic title — reminding a new generation that cycling is not merely a sport, but a sustainable, spirited way of life deeply woven into Pune’s past and, perhaps, its future.