Pune: Call For Separate Cultural Committee In PMC To Manage City's Artistic Legacy, Film Industry Needs

A strong demand has been raised for the formation of an independent Cultural Committee within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on the lines of other statutory and functional committees, considering Pune’s identity as Maharashtra’s cultural capital.

The demand has been made by Babasaheb Patil, State President of the Nationalist Congress Party’s Film and Cultural Wing.

With the PMC elections concluded and a new civic administration taking charge, several important committees such as the Education Board, Tree Authority Committee, PMPML Committee and District Planning Committee are already functioning within the municipal framework. However, Patil pointed out that the absence of a dedicated committee for culture is a matter of concern, especially for a city with Pune’s rich artistic legacy.

“Pune is not just an educational or industrial hub; it is a city with deep historical, cultural and artistic roots,” Patil said. He highlighted that stalwarts from theatre, cinema, music and literature have emerged from Pune, and a large number of artists continue to reside and work in the city. The management and development of theatres, cultural centres, festivals, traditions and the issues faced by artists require focused attention, which can only be ensured through a separate cultural committee within the PMC, he added.

Patil also underlined that Pune has increasingly become a preferred location for the shooting of films, web series, television serials and advertisements. A cultural committee could play a key role in streamlining permissions, planning shoots and providing necessary facilities to artists and technicians. “Just as Mumbai has created an ecosystem supportive of the film industry, Pune too has the potential to emerge as a major cultural and creative hub,” he said.

The demand for setting up an independent cultural committee has been formally submitted by the NCP’s Film and Cultural Wing to Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, Pune Municipal Commissioner, and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Patil confirmed.

Expressing confidence, Patil said such a committee would significantly contribute to the preservation, promotion and systematic development of Pune’s cultural heritage, while also supporting contemporary creative industries in the city.