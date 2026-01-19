 Ex-BJP MLA Sangeeta Thombre Switches Sides, Enters Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Camp
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Ex-BJP MLA Sangeeta Thombre Switches Sides, Enters Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Camp | Sourced

Beed: Former MLA from the Kaij Assembly constituency Sangeeta Thombre, along with her supporters, joined the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. The induction took place at Shinde’s Nandanvan bungalow.

Sangeeta Vijayprakash Thombre formally entered the Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena party chief Eknath Shinde. Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat congratulated her, stating that she is the first former MLA from Beed district to join the Shiv Sena. He said her entry would significantly strengthen the party’s organisational base in the Kaij Assembly constituency.

Shirsat added that Thombre’s experience and strong grassroots connections would help expand the party’s influence in the region.

Prominent leaders present on the occasion included Shiv Sena Beed district chief Sachin Muluk, district president Anil Jagtap, former MLA Gyanraj Chougule, and Dharashiv Assembly constituency Shiv Sena leader Ajit Pingale, along with several other party leaders and office-bearers. All extended their best wishes to Thombre and her supporters for their future political journey.

Along with Thombre, several prominent personalities and workers from the Kaij constituency also joined the Shiv Sena. These included Vijayprakash Thombre, former sarpanch of Kumbhephal; Kishor Thorat, founder-president of Bhagwan Sena; Vijay Kendre; Ashok Sakrate; Arvind Chalak; Umesh Chalak; and several other local office-bearers and party workers.

Sangeeta Thombre was elected as MLA from Kej in 2014 on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. Political circles are now abuzz with speculation that her move to the Shiv Sena could have implications for upcoming local body politics, including the Zilla Parishad leadership.

