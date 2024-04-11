WATCH VIDEO: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Rides Horseback While Campaigning For Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, riding a horse, campaigned for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kolhe, known for his portrayal of historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, effortlessly rode the horse while interacting with the public.

Watch Video:

Contesting on an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket, Kolhe seeks his second term, facing competition from NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate and former Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao. Kolhe emerged victorious over Adhalrao by a margin of over 58,000 votes in the 2019 polls.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kolhe shared a video featuring a first-time voter from Pune's Wagholi area, who handed him a list of 16 crucial points for addressing in Parliament. These points addressed pressing issues such as media suppression, MLA horse-trading, and the weaponisation of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), among others. Emphasising "Save Democracy, Save India," the voter urged Kolhe to champion these concerns in Parliament.

Appreciating the young voter's bold expression of expectations, Kolhe remarked on the significance of the youth's awareness of parliamentary democracy and the country's constitution. He stated, "His list reflects the acute awareness of today's youth towards parliamentary democracy and our country's constitution."