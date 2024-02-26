WATCH VIDEO: School Children In Pimpri Chinchwad Demonstrate Traditional Art Of War On Shiv Jayanti

PCMC: School children demonstrated traditional art of war in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the occassion of Shiv Jayanti. This event was organized by Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Mardani Khel Association, state of Maharashtra and El Pro City Mall.

Watch the video here:

शाळकरी मुलं मुलींनी केले पारंपारीक शस्त्र कलेचे प्रात्यक्षिक.

पिंपरी चिंचवड स्मार्ट सिटी मर्दानी खेळ असोसिएशन, महाराष्ट्र राज्य व एल प्रो सिटी मॉल यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने शिवजयंती निमित्त पारंपारीक युद्ध कलेचे प्रात्यक्षिके सादर करण्यात आले. pic.twitter.com/PsNlT2JnPK — PCMC Smart Sarathi (@PCMCSarathi) February 26, 2024

PCMC is active in organizing various activities for students and recently it had orgnaized an initiative called 'Jallosh Shikshanacha'.

An initiative to transform municipal schools

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's initiatives, including enhanced facilities for students and teachers, and the introduction of an international standard education system, have become magnets attracting students from diverse areas. During its inaugural program, MP Srirang Barne, a prominent figure at the event, lauded the transformative changes spearheaded by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Schools for all-round development

During the Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024 celebrations organized by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports City in Balewadi for the overall development of children, Mayuri Malankar interviewed Ulhas Jagtap, an ex-student of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation School. Ulhas Jagtap shared insights into his educational journey during the interview and was felicitated by Patil. Recalling his educational life, Ulhas Jagtap said, "Fifty years ago, I studied in Hutatma Chafekar Secondary School of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. In this school, apart from teaching various subjects, attention was paid to the overall development of the child. My success today as the Additional Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is attributed to the culture imparted to me at Hutatma Chafekar School. It is this culture that instilled a sense of responsibility towards societal issues beyond my personal life, compelling me to use my position to address these concerns." Ulhas Jagtap highlighted his humble beginnings, mentioning, "Until I graduated, my house didn't have electricity. I went to a neighbor's friend's house to study. In a municipal school, there are teachers who always teach with affection." he said.