Bulldozer Action In Pimpri-Chinchwad: School Director's Building Demolished Following Sexual Assault On Minor Student; Watch Video |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to announce the demolition of a building belonging to Noushad Sheikh, the director of a residential school in Ravet, who was recently arrested for sexually assaulting a minor student.

"Hammer on the building of Naushad Sheikh who sexually assaulted minor girls! Bulldozer operation of municipal corporation at Rawet in Pimpri Chinchwad city," the Bhosari MLA posted, along with pictures and a video of the bulldozer action.

Sheikh was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student. A former female student of his academy was also arrested for allegedly assisting the director in the crime.

Both individuals have been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

Senior inspector Vanita Dhumal, specially appointed to investigate the case, stated, "We have recovered the suspect's cellphone and found some objectionable clips and material stored on it."

Dhumal added that the incident occurred between 2022 and 2023 but only came to light recently when the victim informed her parents. "We are recording the statements of other girl students to find if he exploited any other student," Dhumal further said.