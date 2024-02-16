 Bulldozer Action In Pimpri-Chinchwad: School Director's Building Demolished Following Sexual Assault On Minor Student
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBulldozer Action In Pimpri-Chinchwad: School Director's Building Demolished Following Sexual Assault On Minor Student

Bulldozer Action In Pimpri-Chinchwad: School Director's Building Demolished Following Sexual Assault On Minor Student

Noushad Sheikh was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Bulldozer Action In Pimpri-Chinchwad: School Director's Building Demolished Following Sexual Assault On Minor Student; Watch Video |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to announce the demolition of a building belonging to Noushad Sheikh, the director of a residential school in Ravet, who was recently arrested for sexually assaulting a minor student.

"Hammer on the building of Naushad Sheikh who sexually assaulted minor girls! Bulldozer operation of municipal corporation at Rawet in Pimpri Chinchwad city," the Bhosari MLA posted, along with pictures and a video of the bulldozer action.

Sheikh was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student. A former female student of his academy was also arrested for allegedly assisting the director in the crime.

Both individuals have been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

Senior inspector Vanita Dhumal, specially appointed to investigate the case, stated, "We have recovered the suspect's cellphone and found some objectionable clips and material stored on it."

Dhumal added that the incident occurred between 2022 and 2023 but only came to light recently when the victim informed her parents. "We are recording the statements of other girl students to find if he exploited any other student," Dhumal further said.

Read Also
'Unaffordable': Pune Metro Parking Charges Draw Criticism From Commuters
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bulldozer Action In Pimpri-Chinchwad: School Director's Building Demolished Following Sexual Assault...

Bulldozer Action In Pimpri-Chinchwad: School Director's Building Demolished Following Sexual Assault...

Nashik: Ashoka Medicover Hospital Hosts Health Awareness Programme For Senior Citizens

Nashik: Ashoka Medicover Hospital Hosts Health Awareness Programme For Senior Citizens

'One Nation, One Currency' Pilot Project Takes Off In Nashik

'One Nation, One Currency' Pilot Project Takes Off In Nashik

Nashik: NMC Allocates ₹15 Lakh For Tree Maintenance

Nashik: NMC Allocates ₹15 Lakh For Tree Maintenance

Photos: Maratha Quota Stir Turns Violent In Hingoli's Vasmat, MSRTC Bus Set Ablaze

Photos: Maratha Quota Stir Turns Violent In Hingoli's Vasmat, MSRTC Bus Set Ablaze