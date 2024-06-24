WATCH VIDEO: Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Takes Oath As Member Of 18th Lok Sabha In Marathi | Video Screengrab

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, who serves as the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday in Marathi language. Sharing the video of his oath-taking on X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he took the oath in his mother tongue — Marathi.

Watch Video:

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Mohol defeated Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar by 1,23,038 votes. This marked the third consecutive victory for the saffron party in Pune, with Anil Shirole winning in 2014 and Girish Bapat securing the seat in 2019.

In a recent interview, the first-time MP revealed that he was surprised when he received a call from his party chief JP Nadda, asking him to take the oath as a minister.

"The party chief's assistant called me when I was asleep. He said that the chief wanted to talk to me. The chief asked me where I was, to which I replied I was in Delhi. He then told me to come to the Prime Minister's House at 11am and said I would have to take the oath in the evening. After the call got disconnected, I didn't understand what to do, whom to tell," Mohol shared.

He also expressed that amidst the happiness of the past few days, he deeply missed former Union Minister Gopinath Munde. "I was very close to him. He loved me a lot. I always feel that if Munde Saheb was here today, he would have been very happy. He should have been here to see this."