Pune: 19-Year-Old Symbiosis Student Drowns In Pawana Dam Backwaters | Representational Image

A 19-year-old student of a private educational institute drowned in the backwater of Pavana dam near Lonavala in Pune district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Pune rural police, the young man, identified as Adwait Sudesh Sharma, hailed from Delhi and was a student of Symbiosis Institute of Design. He had gone to the water body along with five friends for an outing.

"The deceased ventured into the water but drowned after failing to gauge the depth. His friends raised an alarm. His body was fished out after an hour by a rescue team," said a police officer from Lonavala rural police station.

The incident took place around 5pm. Around 8:30pm, Sharma’s body was recovered by a search team composed of members of a trekkers’ group from Lonavala and some local villagers.