 Pune: 19-Year-Old Symbiosis Student Drowns In Pawana Dam Backwaters
According to the Pune rural police, the young man, identified as Adwait Sudesh Sharma, hailed from Delhi and was a student of Symbiosis Institute of Design

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Pune: 19-Year-Old Symbiosis Student Drowns In Pawana Dam Backwaters | Representational Image

A 19-year-old student of a private educational institute drowned in the backwater of Pavana dam near Lonavala in Pune district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Pune rural police, the young man, identified as Adwait Sudesh Sharma, hailed from Delhi and was a student of Symbiosis Institute of Design. He had gone to the water body along with five friends for an outing.

