WATCH VIDEO: Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire In Pimpri | Video Screengrab

In a concerning incident, an Ola electric scooter, specifically the Ola S1 Pro, burst into flames on Saturday around 8:40am.

This alarming event took place near the parking area adjacent to DY Patil College in Pimpri. The fire brigade team responded swiftly, arriving at the scene to extinguish the flames. Their prompt action successfully brought the situation under control, preventing further damage.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries associated with the incident, as confirmed by fire brigade officials.

This marks the second such incident in Pune involving Ola's electric scooters. In March 2022, another Ola S1 Pro scooter caught fire in the Dhanori area of Pune.

The recurrence of such incidents has raised significant questions about the safety of Ola's electric vehicles.

