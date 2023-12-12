WATCH VIDEO: Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap Raises Punawale Garbage Depot Issue During Winter Session

Ashwini Jagtap | Twitter

During the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap raised the issue of the proposed solid waste management project in Punawale by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

"PCMC has initiated the land acquisition process for the garbage depot in Punawale, but it's raising serious health concerns for the citizens," said Jagtap.

"The project was initially conceived in 2008 when the area had limited development. However, Punawale has significantly transformed since then, witnessing a surge in housing complexes, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. With a population exceeding one lakh and its close proximity to the Hinjewadi IT Park, Punawale has emerged as a sought-after residential hub. However, the proposed project's location near multiple residential buildings and societies poses substantial health risks to the residents. Moreover, environmental concerns arise due to its proximity to the forest. Residents in nearby areas like Wakad, Tathawade, Marunji, Hinjewadi will also have to endure the foul odour emanating from the site," she added.

"Thus, I earnestly request, along with my constituents, to reconsider this decision and transform the proposed site into an oxygen park," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA emphasised.

Recently, in objection to the proposed solid waste management project in Punawale, residents organised a 'Ghanta Naad Andolan' to "awaken the administration".

Last month, the Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCHSF) issued a legal notice to PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh regarding the proposed solid waste management project. The notice was prompted by the civic body's moves to acquire land in Punawale for the garbage depot.

Previously, the Punawale also residents staged a silent protest and organised a bike rally to express their dissent.