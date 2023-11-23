WATCH VIDEO: Baramati MP Supriya Sule Takes To The Skies With Paramotoring Adventure In Jejuri | Video Screengrab

Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule took to the skies of Jejuri for an adventurous session of paramotoring on Thursday.

Sharing the exhilarating experience on X (formerly Twitter), Sule posted a video and expressed, "Paramotoring activity has launched in Jejuri to boost tourism in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Flying through the skies of Jejuri via Paramotoring was truly thrilling! Grateful for Colonel Prashant Kakade's guidance and companionship throughout this adventure."

During her flight, Sule was accompanied by Purandar Taluka NCP President Manikrao Zende Patil, Purandar Youth President Pushkaraj Jadhav, Jaideep Barbhai, and other NCP officials.

What is paramotoring?

Paramotoring involves flying a motorised paraglider, which combines a parachute wing with a lightweight motor, harness, and propeller. This activity allows individuals to soar through the air while seated in a harness below the fabric wing, with the motor providing thrust for takeoff and continued flight. It's a form of powered paragliding that offers an accessible way to experience powered flight in an open-air environment.