Watch: Spectacular Video Showcases Nashik's Voter Awareness Campaign For Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Tejal Ghorpade

In an effort to enhance voter participation and civic engagement, Nashik district has been bustling with a series of voter awareness rallies organised by the District Election Office and the Nashik District SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education & Electoral Participation) Committee. With the Lok Sabha Election 2024 approaching, these initiatives aim to motivate citizens to exercise their democratic right and cast their votes.

Under the leadership of Ashima Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad and Chief Nodal Officer of the SVEEP Committee, the rallies have played a pivotal role in mobilising communities across urban and rural areas. Through a variety of programmes and events, citizens are encouraged to recognise voting as a moral obligation and a fundamental aspect of national duty.

Emphasising the importance of these endeavours, a voter awareness rally and human chain were recently organised at Horizon Academy School in Nashik city. The event witnessed the participation of various dignitaries, including Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Dr Ashok Karanjkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan.

At Godaghat, an impressive sight has emerged - a sprawling Millet Maharangoli spanning 75x75 feet, covering an area of 5,625 square feet. This magnificent creation carries a powerful message: "Vote for Democracy."

This unique Maharangoli was jointly created by the National Development Board, Gungaurav Nyas, and the NMC. Crafted meticulously over four hours by a team of 100 dedicated women, the Maharangoli stands as a tribute to the significance of pulses and coarse grains in our diet. Utilising 3,000kg of diverse millets with 1,200kg of nachni, 300kg of varai, 400kg of bajra, 100kg of mung, 50kg of kodra, 400kg of jowar, 200kg of rala, 100kg of udad, and 200kg of masoor, the rangoli aims to raise awareness about the vital role of these millets in fostering health and prosperity.

Designed by Nilesh Deshpande, with Aarti Garud at the helm and support from Sujata Kapoor, Mayuri Shukla Navale, and others, the Maharangoli embodies a spirit of collaboration and community engagement. From cultivation to marketing, the entire process is a testament to grassroots involvement and collective action.