WATCH: Pune Family Creates Metro-Themed Ganeshotsav Decoration |

During the Ganeshotsav, decoration takes centre stage as families put their creative efforts into making unique and beautiful displays for Lord Ganesha. In Pune, Vaikar family has stood out with their theme of Pune's metro.

Their decoration include metro pillars inscribed with "Mahametro," symbolising the city's progressive infrastructure. A flowing Mutha river runs through the display, along with iconic landmarks like Shaniwarwada, Vartakbaug, Janata Bank of Narayan Peth, Pagadi Station, Mahatma Phule Mandai, the famous Mastani shop of Pune, and Balewadi Stadium.

Preparations began 10-12 days before the festival

Pratibha Vaikar, a proud family member, shared their excitement and the meticulous process they follow each year. She mentioned that this time, they focused on the metro theme and began preparations 10-12 days before the festival. The family's dedication to creating something unique draws visitors from far and wide.

From iconic landmarks like Nehru Stadium to the expansive dams of the region, the family has explored various themes over the years, showcasing their passion for creativity and celebrating the essence of Ganeshotsav. This year, they have taken on the challenge of recreating the bustling running metro of Pune, a testament to the city's progress and growth.

