Voter Awareness Campaign Gears Up In District Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls; Read Everything About The Key Electoral Battles In Pune, Baramati, Shirur And Maval

To bolster voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Pune district administration is leading a vigorous voter awareness campaign spanning all Lok Sabha constituencies in the district.

Various innovative initiatives such as morning marches, selfie points, and awareness drives in cooperative housing societies and colleges, along with engagement with self-help groups, are underway to encourage eligible citizens to exercise their franchise.

Students and teachers are actively contributing to this endeavour, particularly in the rural and remote areas of the Pune district. Notably, a couple, Akshay Lokhande and Utkarsha Ghodekar, utilised their wedding ceremony to advocate for voting, setting a positive social example for their community in Ambegaon.

Voters are urged to inspire other eligible citizens in their locality to participate in the electoral process, aiming to elevate the overall percentage of voting.

Voting percentage

In the 2019 general election, Maharashtra recorded a 61% turnout, with urban areas like Pune registering only around 50% voter participation.

Identifying 266 parliamentary constituencies with low voter turnout, including 215 rural and 51 urban seats, the Election Commission is implementing tailored interventions to address voter apathy and enhance participation in the upcoming polls.

Across all parliamentary constituencies in Pune district, political activity is escalating, with prominent candidates like Supriya Sule, Ravindra Dhangrkar, Amol Kolhe, and Murlidhar Mohol actively campaigning in their respective areas. Meanwhile, Election Commission officials are ensuring strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during this pivotal period.

Simultaneously, awareness campaigns are being conducted to promote higher voter turnout in the district. While Baramati is scheduled for polling on May 7, Pune, Maval, and Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies are slated for May 13.

In previous polls, voter turnout varied across constituencies, with Maval witnessing 63.6%, Pune 52.4%, Baramati 64.8%, and Shirur 63.5% in the 2019 elections.

To check your name on the voter list, visit the government's electoral search portal using your phone, PC, or laptop. Choose your preferred search method: by EPIC, details, or mobile, and follow the prompts to access your information, confirmed polling date, and polling station details.

The clash

In Pune, the electoral battle is shaping up between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol and Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar. Both parties have officially declared their candidates, who have commenced their respective campaign activities.

In Baramati, the contest is anticipated between Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Supriya Sule, representing the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

In Shirur, the NCP (SCP) has nominated sitting MP and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe, while the Ajit-led NCP has put forward the candidacy of Shivajirao Adhalrao.

In Maval, Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena will face off against Sanjog Waghere of Sena (UBT).

Pune: Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) vs Ravindra Dhangekar (Cong)

Baramati: Supriya Sule (NCP-SCP) vs Sunetra Pawar (NCP)

Shirur: Amol Kolhe (NCP-SCP) vs Shivajirao Adhalrao (NCP)

Maval: Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena) vs Sanjog Waghere (Shiv Sena-UBT)