PHOTOS: 10 Things To Know About Supriya Sule, NCP Candidate For Baramati Lok Sabha Seat

By: Megha Yadav | April 01, 2024

Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election from Baramati constituency

She has been a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha since 2009, representing the Baramati constituency

Supriya Sule, born on June 30, 1969, is an Indian politician associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Currently, she holds the position of Working National President of the Nationalist Congress Party since 2023

Previously, she served as an MP in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra between 2006 and 2009

She is the daughter of Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party

Supriya Sule was honoured with the Sansad Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu in February 2024

In 2011, Supriya Sule launched a statewide campaign against female foeticide

She has been recognised as one of the Best Performers in Lok Sabha on multiple occasions