VIRAL VIDEO: Female Leopard, Two Cubs Spotted In Nashik's Capsicum Farm

Curiosity grips the Nashik Road area following reports of a leopard sighting near Panchak Shivara on Jail Road, sparking concerns among residents. The leopard, previously seen in the Jaibhavani Road vicinity, ventured into the Jail Road locale, intensifying fears among citizens.

Jaibhavani Road, situated close to the Artillery Centre and featuring dense jungle-like terrain, has been a frequent site for leopard sightings. Recent events on New Year's Eve heightened concerns as CCTV footage captured a leopard entering a bungalow, where it preyed on a domestic cat in the vicinity.

Tuesday afternoon witnessed a startling encounter when Rambhau Bhagirath Borade's family came across a female leopard and two cubs while tending to their capsicum plantation in Panchak Shivara. The incident was recorded on CCTV, instilling fear in the Borade family. However, upon hearing the commotion caused by residents, the leopard and its cubs retreated into the wilderness.

The location of the leopard sighting lies adjacent to both plantation areas and urban settlements, raising concerns for the safety of residents, particularly school-going children and individuals carrying out routine activities. The chilly weather has also prompted morning walkers to frequent the area, compounding the unease among locals.

In response to heightened anxiety, residents have urgently demanded the installation of cages to relocate the leopards, aiming to reduce potential risks and ensure community safety.

The recurring presence of leopards in residential areas underscores the necessity for proactive measures to protect both wildlife and citizens. With persistent concerns and mounting calls for safety measures, authorities are urged to address the escalating apprehensions among Nashik Road residents.