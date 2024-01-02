Nashik: Two Injured As LPG Cylinder Explodes In Indiranagar | Sourced

Tragedy struck Nashik on the dawn of the New Year as an LPG cylinder explosion rattled Kalanagar in the Indiranagar area, resulting in injuries to two individuals, including the owner of a food shop and his employee. The incident, attributed to a gas leakage in the shop, occurred earlier on Monday. Both victims were rushed to a private hospital for immediate treatment by the neighbours.

Police, along with dog units, promptly arrived at the site to commence investigations into the cause of the explosion. Preliminary insights from the police indicate that the incident resulted from an overnight gas leakage within the premises of the shop. The accumulated cooking gas within the shop allegedly triggered the explosion upon the shop's owner and staff switching on the lights the next morning, inadvertently igniting the gas with an electric spark.

Both victims, sustaining severe burns, were admitted to the district government hospital, facilitated by citizens from the vicinity. The high-intensity explosion inflicted substantial damage to the shop, hurling heavy metal counters, utensils, and other materials onto the road, exacerbating the chaos at the scene.

The incident stirred a palpable sense of fear among residents, drawing a sizable crowd of spectators to the site. Authorities confirmed the completion of a panchnama by the gas cylinder company at the affected location, marking an initial step in the ongoing investigation.