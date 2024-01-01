Viral Video | Child Begging Scam In Pune Unearthed: Boy's Fake Hand Injury With Candle Wax Exposed In Hadapsar | Video Screengrab

The disturbing act of manipulating children into begging isn't a new occurrence. Frequently, these innocent youngsters are draped in tattered clothing and covered in mud to feign destitution and hunger, all in a bid to extract sympathy and money from passersby. However, a recent viral video originating from Pune's Hadapsar shed light on a more deceptive and heart-wrenching ploy.

The video is being circulated across social media platforms, showcasing a child portraying severe hand burns, seemingly desperate for aid. Yet, upon closer inspection, it was unveiled that the apparent injuries were made using candle wax, and the child's hand remained unharmed.

The incident took place near Noble Hospital Chowk in Hadapsar, where residents caught the child in the act of begging. Recognising the falsity of the burns, the residents urged the child to remove the marks. Initially hesitant, the child became emotional, shedding tears, prompting consoling gestures from the concerned onlookers. Eventually, the truth behind the fabricated burns was brought to light.

The video indicated the presence of an adult accompanying the child, prompting the gathered residents to confront them. While they refrained from resorting to violence, the individuals were cautioned and allowed to leave. Remarkably, the duo had travelled from Dhule with the explicit intent of engaging in such deceptive practices, as revealed in discussions with locals.

This alarming incident sheds light on a potential network of exploiters operating with a similar modus operandi, an issue of grave concern as it potentially exploits vulnerable children for monetary gain.