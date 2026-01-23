 Viral: Ambulance Held Up For 20 Minutes On Prabhat Road Due To Pune Grand Tour Cycle Race
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneViral: Ambulance Held Up For 20 Minutes On Prabhat Road Due To Pune Grand Tour Cycle Race

Viral: Ambulance Held Up For 20 Minutes On Prabhat Road Due To Pune Grand Tour Cycle Race

“The entire conduct of the @PuneGrandTour needs to be investigated by the @PMOIndia!! Funding, approvals, planning, communication – everything reeks of gross negligence and malicious intent to push through the event, come what may!! This is not how international events are done!” a user stated

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Viral: Ambulance Held Up For 20 Minutes On Prabhat Road Due To Pune Grand Tour Cycle Race | X/@streetsofpune

The Pune Grand Tour concluded on Friday with New Zealand’s Luke Mudgway emerging as the winner. For the organisation of this event, Pune underwent a visual transformation through installations, wall art and graffiti, redesigned dividers and clear signage. However, for the event, citizens had to face inconvenience as several roads were closed on working days.

As per a video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), an ambulance was held up for 20 minutes on Prabhat Road due to the cycling race. The post read, “Horrible scenes in #Pune on Prabhat Road for the @PuneGrandTour!! Ambulance stuck, patient critical, no disaster response planned. Ambulance held for 20 minutes! Shame on the administration for such poor planning! Share widely!” In another post, the user added, “@UCI_cycling please think twice before giving #Pune or #India any international event. The common man suffers when basic emergency care services aren’t planned! We will never know if the patient made it after such a huge delay!”

Read Also
Pune Man Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore In Six-Month Digital Arrest Scam
article-image

Meanwhile, netizens blasted the administration over its management.

“This is shameful. I seriously hope that the patient is surviving,” a user wrote.

FPJ Shorts
'Corruption, Mafia & Crime': PM Modi's Blistering Attack On DMK In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu - VIDEO
'Corruption, Mafia & Crime': PM Modi's Blistering Attack On DMK In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu - VIDEO
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th Time | VIDEO
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th Time | VIDEO
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

“Such races should be conducted only where there is an alternate route to reach places, not in such a congested area,” another user commented.

“The entire conduct of the @PuneGrandTour needs to be investigated by the @PMOIndia!! Funding, approvals, planning, communication – everything reeks of gross negligence and malicious intent to push through the event, come what may!! This is not how international events are done!” a third user stated.

Read Also
IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Pune Receives Bomb Threat, Cleared After Inspection
article-image

“We love to host grand events, but most turn out to be chaotic disasters like this or become opportunities for corruption, like the Games event in Delhi in 2010. All it does is expose our broken infrastructure, poor planning and terrible civic sense,” a fourth user noted.

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Grand Tour Leaves Behind Legacy Of Upgraded Roads, Beautified Streets; Residents Demand...
Pune Grand Tour Leaves Behind Legacy Of Upgraded Roads, Beautified Streets; Residents Demand...
Viral: Ambulance Held Up For 20 Minutes On Prabhat Road Due To Pune Grand Tour Cycle Race
Viral: Ambulance Held Up For 20 Minutes On Prabhat Road Due To Pune Grand Tour Cycle Race
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour: Global Cyclists Groove To Marathi Song 'Natin Maarli Mithi' In Travel Bus -...
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour: Global Cyclists Groove To Marathi Song 'Natin Maarli Mithi' In Travel Bus -...
New Zealand's Luke Mudgway Wins Inaugural Pune Grand Tour 2026
New Zealand's Luke Mudgway Wins Inaugural Pune Grand Tour 2026
Pune: AFP Cases Rise To 41, Measles Rubella Cases Drop To 81 In 2025
Pune: AFP Cases Rise To 41, Measles Rubella Cases Drop To 81 In 2025