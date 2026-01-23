Pune Man Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore In Six-Month Digital Arrest Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 57-year-old resident of Pune was duped of more than Rs 2.03 crore over six months in a digital arrest scam. Fraudsters impersonating CBI Mumbai officials contacted him in February last year, claiming his name appeared in a money-laundering probe. They alleged a bank account was opened in Mumbai using his identity documents, with Rs 60 lakh parked in it.

The scammers sent fake arrest warrants and threatened immediate arrest if he did not cooperate. They tricked him into revealing his bank balance and transferring funds to various accounts for “verification purposes,” promising a full refund after checks. Over the next six months, the victim transferred Rs 2.03 crore to multiple beneficiary accounts.

When he demanded his money back, the fraudsters gave evasive replies before cutting contact. A friend later informed him it was a scam, prompting him to approach the police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (including personating a public servant, extortion, and cheating) and Section 66D of the IT Act.