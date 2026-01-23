 Pune Man Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore In Six-Month Digital Arrest Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Man Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore In Six-Month Digital Arrest Scam

Pune Man Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore In Six-Month Digital Arrest Scam

A 57-year-old Pune resident was scammed of over Rs 2.03 crore in a six-month digital arrest fraud. Impersonating CBI officials, fraudsters claimed he was involved in money laundering and threatened arrest. They tricked him into transferring funds for “verification,” then cut contact. A police case has been registered under relevant laws.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Pune Man Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore In Six-Month Digital Arrest Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 57-year-old resident of Pune was duped of more than Rs 2.03 crore over six months in a digital arrest scam. Fraudsters impersonating CBI Mumbai officials contacted him in February last year, claiming his name appeared in a money-laundering probe. They alleged a bank account was opened in Mumbai using his identity documents, with Rs 60 lakh parked in it.

The scammers sent fake arrest warrants and threatened immediate arrest if he did not cooperate. They tricked him into revealing his bank balance and transferring funds to various accounts for “verification purposes,” promising a full refund after checks. Over the next six months, the victim transferred Rs 2.03 crore to multiple beneficiary accounts.

Read Also
‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Strikes Again In Pune: Senior Citizen Loses Rs 34.8 Lakh To Cyber...
article-image

When he demanded his money back, the fraudsters gave evasive replies before cutting contact. A friend later informed him it was a scam, prompting him to approach the police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (including personating a public servant, extortion, and cheating) and Section 66D of the IT Act.

FPJ Shorts
'Tamil Nadu Is With NDA,' Says PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Hits Back Over 'Betrayals'
'Tamil Nadu Is With NDA,' Says PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Hits Back Over 'Betrayals'
Gold Near ₹1.6 Lakh, Silver Jumps Sharply, Here's What’s Pushing Prices Higher Right Now?
Gold Near ₹1.6 Lakh, Silver Jumps Sharply, Here's What’s Pushing Prices Higher Right Now?
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Businessman Duped Of ₹5.10 Crore In Fake MCX Gold Trading Scam; 4 Booked
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Businessman Duped Of ₹5.10 Crore In Fake MCX Gold Trading Scam; 4 Booked
IndiGo Parent InterGlobe Aviation Shares Drop Nearly 4% After 78% Plunge In Q3 Net Profit To ₹549 Crore
IndiGo Parent InterGlobe Aviation Shares Drop Nearly 4% After 78% Plunge In Q3 Net Profit To ₹549 Crore
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Man Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore In Six-Month Digital Arrest Scam
Pune Man Duped Of Over ₹2 Crore In Six-Month Digital Arrest Scam
IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Pune Receives Bomb Threat, Cleared After Inspection
IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Pune Receives Bomb Threat, Cleared After Inspection
Special Trains Announced For 'Hind Di Chadar' Event In Nanded: Details Inside
Special Trains Announced For 'Hind Di Chadar' Event In Nanded: Details Inside
Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls
Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls
Historic ‘Jafarnama’ Preserved At Gurudwara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Historic ‘Jafarnama’ Preserved At Gurudwara In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar