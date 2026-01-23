 Pune: AFP Cases Rise To 41, Measles Rubella Cases Drop To 81 In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: AFP Cases Rise To 41, Measles Rubella Cases Drop To 81 In 2025

Pune: AFP Cases Rise To 41, Measles Rubella Cases Drop To 81 In 2025

Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) is defined as the sudden onset of weakness and floppiness in any part of the body in a child below 15 years of age, or paralysis in a person of any age who may have polio

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune: AFP Cases Rise To 41, Measles Rubella Cases Drop To 81 In 2025 | Representational Image

The number of Measles Rubella (MR) cases in the city fell to 81 in 2025 from 115 in 2024 due to increased vaccination, while Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) cases rose to 41 from 30 during the same period, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data.

AFP is defined as the sudden onset of weakness and floppiness in any part of the body in a child below 15 years of age, or paralysis in a person of any age who may have polio.

The PMC has five health zones across Pune, of which Zone 3, including areas of Sinhgad Road, reported the highest number of AFP cases at 18 in 2025. On the other hand, Zone 5, including areas of Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada, Bibvewadi, Bhawani Peth, etc., reported the highest number of MR cases at 37 in 2025.

Read Also
Pune Civic Body’s Welfare Initiative Brings Relief To Family Of Deceased Contract Worker
article-image

Health department officials said that better immunisation coverage and special campaigns helped improve the overall MR and AFP coverage. The rise in AFP cases was attributed to the outbreak of GBS early in 2025.

FPJ Shorts
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
Thane Municipal Politics: Independent Pramila Keni Backs Shiv Sena, Strengthening Party Amid Group Registration
Thane Municipal Politics: Independent Pramila Keni Backs Shiv Sena, Strengthening Party Amid Group Registration
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I

PMC Assistant Health Officer Dr Rajesh Dighe said, “We were able to control the spread of MR because of 99% coverage. A UNICEF team conducted a special campaign for the remaining 1%, wherein even drop-out children were tracked and vaccinated. Also, we conducted campaigns in madrassas and ashram schools, and it helped prevent any outbreak.”

Read Also
IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Pune Receives Bomb Threat, Cleared After Inspection
article-image

“The vaccine-preventable disease (VPD) surveillance is basically surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases like polio, measles, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. This surveillance was crucial to detecting as many AFP cases as possible so that all samples could be checked for polio. Any paralysis case, which could be caused due to multiple reasons like GBS or encephalitis, is labelled as AFP. However, the main intention in detecting these cases is to ensure that it is not caused by the wild polio virus. Therefore, we send all AFP patients’ stool samples for testing, along with samples from the sewage treatment plants in Baner,” Dr Dighe added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Ambulance Held Up For 20 Minutes On Prabhat Road Due To Pune Grand Tour Cycle Race
Viral: Ambulance Held Up For 20 Minutes On Prabhat Road Due To Pune Grand Tour Cycle Race
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour: Global Cyclists Groove To Marathi Song 'Natin Maarli Mithi' In Travel Bus -...
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour: Global Cyclists Groove To Marathi Song 'Natin Maarli Mithi' In Travel Bus -...
New Zealand's Luke Mudgway Wins Inaugural Pune Grand Tour 2026
New Zealand's Luke Mudgway Wins Inaugural Pune Grand Tour 2026
Pune: AFP Cases Rise To 41, Measles Rubella Cases Drop To 81 In 2025
Pune: AFP Cases Rise To 41, Measles Rubella Cases Drop To 81 In 2025
Intense Lobbying Among 16 BJP Women Corporators For Nashik Mayor Post
Intense Lobbying Among 16 BJP Women Corporators For Nashik Mayor Post