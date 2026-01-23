Intense Lobbying Among 16 BJP Women Corporators For Nashik Mayor Post |

Nashik: After a gap of nearly eight years, the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections have concluded, and the mayoral reservation has now been announced. Accordingly, the post of Mayor of Nashik has been reserved for a woman from the open (general) category. With the BJP securing a clear majority, intense lobbying has begun among several women corporators for this prestigious position. The city’s attention is now focused on whom the party leadership will finally choose.



The BJP has crossed the majority mark by winning 72 of the 122 seats in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, making it almost certain that the Mayor will be from the BJP. The reservation for the Mayor’s post, announced on Thursday, is for a woman from the general category, which allows any woman corporator from this category to stake a claim.



The Mayor’s post is considered highly prestigious, and a tough competition is expected within the BJP. The party has 16 elected women corporators, out of whom several are actively lobbying. Prominent names currently in the race include Himgauri Aadkae, Swati Bhamre, Dipali Gite, Dr. Dipali Kulkarni, Yogita Hire, and Supriya Khode.



With the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the importance of the Mayor’s position has increased significantly. Keeping this in mind, the party is expected to project a strong and credible face. Factors such as party loyalty, in-depth understanding of Nashik, and an educated background are likely to be considered in the selection.



Preference among Aadkae, Gite, and Dr. Kulkarni?

From a political standpoint, the Mayor’s post holds considerable significance, and Himgauri Aadkae, Dipali Gite, and Dr. Dipali Kulkarni are seen as the frontrunners. Himgauri Aadkae comes from a strong political lineage. Her uncle, late Dr Daulatrao Aaher, was a former state Health Minister, while her brother, Dr. Rahul Aaher, is a sitting MLA. She has also served as the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation.



Dipali Gite, wife of Ganesh Gite—who has served twice as Standing Committee Chairperson—is also considered a strong contender. Ganesh Gite is regarded as a close associate of Minister Girish Mahajan. Dr. Dipali Kulkarni is a well-educated leader who has been elected for three consecutive terms. Her experience and party loyalty strengthen her claim to the top post.



Experience will be given priority: Mahajan

Meanwhile, as developments around the Mayor’s post continue, Water Conservation Minister Girish Mahajan, who oversees Nashik affairs, has indicated that experience will be given priority. He stated that while the party has many capable and knowledgeable faces in the open category, considering the significance of the Kumbh Mela, the responsibility is likely to be entrusted to someone with strong administrative experience.