Villagers In Pune's Kunjirwadi Alarmed By Chain-Snatching Incident - Watch CCTV Footage | Video Screengrab

Despite Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's issuing strict warnings to criminals and parading them before television cameras recently, citizens feel that little has changed on the ground.

In Kunjirwadi village, women are growing increasingly concerned about their safety following a brazen chain-snatching incident that unfolded in broad daylight. A 34-year-old woman, accompanied by her child, fell victim to the crime when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle snatched her gold chain valued at ₹1.35 lakh before swiftly escaping. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, prompting a police search for the culprits.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon as the woman was returning home. As she walked, two individuals on a motorcycle approached her and forcibly snatched her gold chain. Despite her cries for help and attempts by bystanders to apprehend the thieves, they managed to evade capture.

Reflecting on the harrowing experience, the victim shared, "Yesterday, as I was heading home, I noticed two people on a bike nearby. Initially, I assumed they were waiting for someone. Suddenly, they approached me and forcibly snatched my gold chain. I shouted, but they fled."

One resident, speaking anonymously, expressed disappointment in the lack of visible improvement despite recent police actions. "Following the public parade of criminals by the Pune Police Commissioner, we hoped for positive changes. However, vehicles without number plates still roam freely, and illegal liquor continues to be sold here. Despite numerous complaints to the local police, no action has been taken against these illicit activities."

Another resident highlighted the impunity with which habitual criminals operate in the area, stating, "The police seem to overlook the activities of repeat offenders. While they may be labelled as 'tadipar' on paper, they continue to infiltrate the area, instilling fear in ordinary citizens. They openly consume alcohol and disrupt peace, yet people hesitate to speak out. It's imperative that the police take decisive action to curb these illegal activities."