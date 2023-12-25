Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Visits Beneficiaries' Homes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Bhupendra Yadav, engaged with beneficiaries of various government schemes during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held in Jaibhavaninagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Sunday.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra commenced in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) after a ceremony at Siddharth Garden on November 28. Since then, the yatra traversed various city zones, informing people about government initiatives and encouraging them to avail themselves of these schemes. Many residents registered for different schemes and reaped their benefits.

During Sunday's yatra in Jaibhavaninagar, Yadav interacted with beneficiaries, urging them to leverage the available schemes. He visited their homes, receiving a warm welcome with garlands near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue. Yadav walked through the area, meeting beneficiaries of diverse schemes. He visited a cloth shop run by a women’s self-help group, supported under the PM Swanidhi Scheme. Additionally, he bought fruits and enjoyed coconut water from a local vendor, paying via a UPI app.

In an introductory speech, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth highlighted the city's effective implementation of the PM Swanidhi Scheme, positioning it as a frontrunner in the state. He also expressed optimism about eradicating Tuberculosis (TB) from the city soon.

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save emphasised the yatra's positive impact on numerous beneficiaries who have received government aid.

Yadav reaffirmed the government's commitment to citizen welfare, stressing the yatra's role in ensuring every individual accesses government benefits.

He engaged with beneficiaries, seeking their feedback on their experiences while availing government benefits.