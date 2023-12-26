 Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Facilitates Government Scheme Benefits, Says Union Minister Bhupinder Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Facilitates Government Scheme Benefits, Says Union Minister Bhupinder Yadav

Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Facilitates Government Scheme Benefits, Says Union Minister Bhupinder Yadav

He was speaking during a function organised to distribute the benefits of various schemes to the beneficiaries at the Panchayat Samiti Office in Kannad on Monday.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image

Union Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupinder Yadav said that the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been instrumental in reaching needy people in each village. The benefits of several ambitious government schemes have reached the people through the Yatra.

He was speaking during a function organised to distribute the benefits of various schemes to the beneficiaries at the Panchayat Samiti Office in Kannad on Monday. Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Ashok Sirse, sub-divisional officer Santosh Gorad, sub-divisional police officer Vijay Thakurwad, tehsildar Vidyacharan Kadwkar, CEO Nandkumar Bhombe, and others were present.

Read Also
Pune: Deepak Kesarkar Urges Immediate Halt To Indrayani River Pollution, Stresses Robust Sewage...
article-image

'It will reach every person'

Yadav further said, the Vikasit Bharat Yatra has been organized across the country, and it will reach every person. The common people will benefit from government schemes. The country will top in the economy in the world if all the people prosper, he said.

Dr Karad said, the people have gained several benefits through the Yatra. The most important scheme is the Ayushman Bharat, in which the beneficiary can get free treatment and medication up to Rs 5 lakh. Hence, people should enroll in this scheme, he appealed.

Later, Yadav and others visited the farm of Santosh Jadhav, who has been honored with the award of Krishbhushan at Harnoor in Kannad. Yadav praised Jadhav for the experiments done in his farms.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Prostitution Ring; Two Victims...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Facilitates Government Scheme Benefits, Says Union Minister Bhupinder...

Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Facilitates Government Scheme Benefits, Says Union Minister Bhupinder...

Pune Crime Diary: Man Sets Himself On Fire Due To Family Dispute; 2.5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In...

Pune Crime Diary: Man Sets Himself On Fire Due To Family Dispute; 2.5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In...

WATCH: Koyta Gang Resurfaces In Pune? Armed Men Vandalise 30-35 Vehicles In Midnight Rampage In...

WATCH: Koyta Gang Resurfaces In Pune? Armed Men Vandalise 30-35 Vehicles In Midnight Rampage In...

Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Development Projects, Urges Swift Action On Water Supply And Infrastructure...

Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Development Projects, Urges Swift Action On Water Supply And Infrastructure...

Pune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence

Pune: Sixth Annabhau Sathe Short Film Festival Set To Showcase Cinematic Excellence