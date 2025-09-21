VIDEOS: Pune Drains 'Miss Their Purpose'; Rainwater Gets Stuck & Flows Beside Drains In Pashan | Video Screengrab

Pune: A few videos have surfaced from the Pashan area of Pune where it is seen that clogged rainwater is flowing beside the drains and not going into the drains themselves, the very purpose for which the drains were built. Netizens have reacted strongly, saying the administration had one job and it messed that up too.

Watch Videos:

According to a series of videos posted by X (formerly Twitter) user @warrior_nii, it can be seen that the drain levels are not up to the mark and are higher than the ground level of the road, resulting in clogged rainwater in the area. The water is flowing away from the drain but is not entering it.

X user @warrior_nii said, "The PWD engineer had only one job: to ensure the drains built are at the proper level to drain rain/flowing water on the road." Netizens have reacted strongly, saying the administration makes mistakes in small things like this, which is affecting the quality of life in Pune.

Pune was hit by rains throughout last week. Many low-lying areas reported severe water clogging, which increased traffic congestion problems. The situation was worse at grade separators, underpasses, and flyovers, where water remained clogged for hours. The Punekars have demanded urgent action on this by the administration.