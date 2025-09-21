 VIDEOS: Pune Drains 'Miss Their Purpose'; Rainwater Gets Stuck & Flows Beside Drains In Pashan
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEOS: Pune Drains 'Miss Their Purpose'; Rainwater Gets Stuck & Flows Beside Drains In Pashan

VIDEOS: Pune Drains 'Miss Their Purpose'; Rainwater Gets Stuck & Flows Beside Drains In Pashan

According to a series of videos posted by X (formerly Twitter) user @warrior_nii, it can be seen that the drain levels are not up to the mark and are higher than the ground level of the road, resulting in clogged rainwater in the area. The water is flowing away from the drain but is not entering it

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
VIDEOS: Pune Drains 'Miss Their Purpose'; Rainwater Gets Stuck & Flows Beside Drains In Pashan | Video Screengrab

Pune: A few videos have surfaced from the Pashan area of Pune where it is seen that clogged rainwater is flowing beside the drains and not going into the drains themselves, the very purpose for which the drains were built. Netizens have reacted strongly, saying the administration had one job and it messed that up too.

Watch Videos:

According to a series of videos posted by X (formerly Twitter) user @warrior_nii, it can be seen that the drain levels are not up to the mark and are higher than the ground level of the road, resulting in clogged rainwater in the area. The water is flowing away from the drain but is not entering it.

X user @warrior_nii said, "The PWD engineer had only one job: to ensure the drains built are at the proper level to drain rain/flowing water on the road." Netizens have reacted strongly, saying the administration makes mistakes in small things like this, which is affecting the quality of life in Pune.

FPJ Shorts
UP: 4 Booked For Firing Gun Shots After Denied Entry At Lucknow Club; WATCH
UP: 4 Booked For Firing Gun Shots After Denied Entry At Lucknow Club; WATCH
Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Showdown; Pic Viral
Asia Cup 2025: Fakhar Zaman Gives Autograph To Fans Wearing Indian Jersey Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Showdown; Pic Viral
Hotel Stays Up To ₹7,500 Per Night To Get Cheaper By Up To ₹525 As New GST Rates Take Effect
Hotel Stays Up To ₹7,500 Per Night To Get Cheaper By Up To ₹525 As New GST Rates Take Effect
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Launches 331 Education Projects Worth ₹958 Crore
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Launches 331 Education Projects Worth ₹958 Crore
Read Also
RPF Arrests Passenger With Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 51 Lakh At Pune Railway Station
article-image

Pune was hit by rains throughout last week. Many low-lying areas reported severe water clogging, which increased traffic congestion problems. The situation was worse at grade separators, underpasses, and flyovers, where water remained clogged for hours. The Punekars have demanded urgent action on this by the administration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November

Nashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November

Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Chairs Metro Meeting, Discusses Tunnels, Infrastructure For...

Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Chairs Metro Meeting, Discusses Tunnels, Infrastructure For...

Nashik: CM Fadnavis To Head Summit Committee For Upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: CM Fadnavis To Head Summit Committee For Upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela

NRAI Urges Maharashtra Govt To Ease Regulatory Pressure On Pune’s Hospitality Sector

NRAI Urges Maharashtra Govt To Ease Regulatory Pressure On Pune’s Hospitality Sector

RPF Arrests Passenger With Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 51 Lakh At Pune Railway Station

RPF Arrests Passenger With Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 51 Lakh At Pune Railway Station