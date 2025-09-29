 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 22nd Durga Puja Festival Kicks Off At Waluj
Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 22nd Durga Puja Festival Kicks Off At Waluj | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of devotees are visiting the Durga Puja Festival organised by the Bengali Association Waluj from September 28. The eco-friendly idols of Kartiki, Saraswati, Laxmi and Ganpati prepared by the artists from Bengal were brought specially for the Durga Puja. The festival started on Sunday with Maha Shashthi at Anand Hall in Bajajnagar.

The idols were installed with the traditional Puja conducted by Pandit Vishwajeet Mukharje and Panchanand Mukharjee. Bengali Association president Niranjan Das and vice president Golik Ben said that Durga Puja is organised every year in the Waluj area. 

This is the 22nd year of Durga Puja. The festival began from Mahashthi on Sunday. Maha Saptami will be celebrated on Monday and Maha Ashtami on Tuesday. The traditional rituals of Sandhi Puja, Balidan, and Mahaprasada will be held on Maha Ashtami. Maha Navami will be held on Wednesday. The Festival will conclude on Dashami on Thursday, and Bisarjan will be conducted. Thousands of devotees are coming to the festival and paying obeisance to the Goddess, they said.

Mtrutyunjay Patra, Manvendra Chakranvarti, A. K. Pal, Gautam Chakravarti, Uttam Kayal, Gautam Kayal, Vishwajeet Mandal, Alok Karmakar, Alok Ghosh, K. D. Das, H. P. Dikole, Ravi Mandal, Vishnu Mandal, Satyajeet Vishwas, Sunita Datta, Ritu Mandal, Remla Koyal, Jamuna Mandal and others are taking efforts for the success of the festival. 

