Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Records 110 MM Rainfall In One Night; 237 MM Above Normal This Year | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The record-breaking rainfall in this year’s rainy season in the district was recorded on Sunday. In all, 110 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district in one night. 237 mm excess rainfall has been recorded in the district this year. In 65 revenue mandals, 65 mm rainfall has been recorded.

In the 68 revenue mandals, heavy rainfall was received on Saturday and Sunday. The rivers, streams, nullahs, and lakes were overflowing. A resident, Madan Zabbu Rathod (55, Garada, Kannad), drowned in the Brahmni River on Saturday. He is still missing. Six goats from Bormal Tanda in Soygaon taluka were drowned in the flood.

In Khuldabad Taluka’s Bazarsavangi 6, Katshivri Fata 3 and Babhulgaon 17 residents were caught in the floods. All these residents were rescued safely. In Vaijapur taluka, 27 residents of Bhivgaon, 18 of Narayanpur and 1 from Hadas Pimpalgaon were rescued. In Kannad taluka, 4 from Antapur and 6 from Dovgaon Rangari were rescued. In Gangapur, 22 persons from Amalner were rescued. Out of the 371 persons caught in floods, 354 were rescued.

Two bridges and two roads were drowned in the flood due to heavy rains. Two schools in the rural areas incurred heavy losses, and 72 properties were reported demolished, including one cow shelter.

Waterloggingsituations occurred at various places in the district, including the main roads. The number of bus passengers travelling to various parts of the Marathwada region has also reduced due to heavy rainfall. Hence, buses running on various routes from the Central Bus Stand were cancelled. The Nashik (via Lasur), Murdeshwar, Ghatnandra, Daregaon, Digaon, Bolthan, Andhari, and Talegaon buses were cancelled. The central bus depot sources informed us that the 6,000 km travel of the buses was cancelled on Sunday. Similarly, buses from other bus stands in the district were also cancelled.