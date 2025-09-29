Pune: PMC Fire Department Urges Citizens To Follow Fire Safety Rules Strictly | File Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Department has appealed to citizens and building owners to strictly follow fire safety measures and ensure their systems are in proper working order.

The appeal covers high-rise residential buildings, cinema halls, theatres, hospitals, schools, colleges, business complexes, malls, hotels and large offices within PMC limits.

As per the law, every building must have proper fire prevention systems, and owners or occupants are required to submit a Form V safety certificate issued by a licensed agency twice a year, in January and July. These certificates should be submitted to the Chief Fire Officer’s office at the Central Fire Fighting Centre, Mahatma Phule Peth, or emailed to pmcfireoffice@gmail.com.

The Fire Department has made it clear that if certificates are not submitted and any accident occurs, the responsibility will rest with the owner or occupant.

A list of approved agencies is available on the Maharashtra Fire Service website (maharashtrafireservice.gov.in). Buildings that do not yet have the required firefighting systems have been asked to install them immediately and submit the necessary certificate.

Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode said this appeal aims to prevent tragedies. He urged everyone to ensure that firefighting equipment is in good condition and ready for use. “Fire safety is not just about following rules; it is about protecting lives and property,” he said.