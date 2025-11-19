Hotel Maharaja's Prabha Bhosale, Beloved For 'Simple Home-Cooked Food' On Pune-Kolhapur Route, Passes Away |

Pune: While coming from Kolhapur to Pune or going from Pune to Kolhapur, an advertisement like 'Teacher Prabha Bhosale's simple home-cooked food' was famously known by many. Her Hotel Maharaja was very popular for its homely taste. This Maharaja Hotel's fame, Prabha Bhosale, passed away today.

A loving personality who behaved like a family member, whose smile, simplicity and blessings of love were always given, has been lost today. The departure of a responsible, loving, ideal person from society creates a big void for everyone. In these words, a tribute has been paid on the Instagram account of Prabha Bhosale's hotel.

It has created a stir on social media, and tributes are also being paid on social media for the death of teacher and hotelier Prabha Bhosale. She passed away after a short illness.