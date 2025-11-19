 Nashik Airport Expansion Gets ₹556 Crore Nod Ahead Of 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Nashik Airport Expansion Gets ₹556 Crore Nod Ahead Of 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Amarrrrz / X

Nashik: Ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority has granted administrative approval for the expansion of the Nashik (Ozar) Airport. The Authority’s Chairman and Divisional Commissioner, Dr Praveen Gedam, has directed that the expansion work be completed before March 2027.

The meeting of the Kumbh Mela Authority was held this morning through a video conferencing system. Gedam was speaking while presiding over the meeting. Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, NMRDA Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, Regional Engineer of the PWD Prashant Aute, Superintending Engineer Arundhati Sharma, District Collector of Ahilyanagar Dr Pankaj Ashiya, CEO of Zilla Parishad Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Balasaheb Patil, senior HAL officials, and others were present.

The meeting granted administrative approval for the construction of a new integrated terminal building at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Nashik (Ozar), along with associated works such as landscaping, transport facilities, apron, parking areas, and campus development.

The estimated cost of this project is ₹556 crore. Superintending Engineer Sharma presented detailed information regarding the expansion plan. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the State Government and HAL will be signed for this project.

Gedam instructed officials to pursue this immediately and initiate procedures to obtain mandatory permissions from DGCA, BCAS, and the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee. He also directed concerned departments to ensure cleanliness and readiness at the Sadhu Gram premises.

25,000 sq. m parking area planned
At present, Nashik Airport provides flight services to New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and has arrangements for night landing. Under the expansion plan, a new passenger terminal covering 17,800 sq. m will be built.

A new apron spanning 1,15,220 sq. m will also be developed. This will significantly improve aircraft parking, boarding and deplaning operations, and luggage handling facilities. Additionally, a parking space of 25,000 sq. m will be created. Facilities such as passenger boarding bridges (aero bridges), scanners, and other essential security equipment will be included in the project.

Considering the forthcoming Kumbh Mela, the airport expansion is of great importance. The passenger handling capacity, currently at 300 passengers per hour, is expected to rise to 1,000 passengers per hour after expansion. This will boost the development of Nashik and the surrounding districts, contributing to increased employment opportunities.

