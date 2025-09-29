Nanded Floods: Heavy Rains Lash 25 Revenue Circles, Crops Damaged | Nanded Floods

Nanded: In all, 25 revenue circles in Nanded district were lashed by heavy rains on Saturday, and later on Sunday, 13 circles were affected. Hadgaon taluka received more than 100 mm of rainfall. The water from various dams was released, and hence the water filled in the farms. The standing crops, including the sugarcane crop, were damaged.

The water from the farms has not receded yet, and hence the Kharif crops have been immersed in water. Until now, 139% rainfall has been recorded, which is 1255 of the annual average rainfall of the district. The crops like mug, soybean, cotton, turmeric and bananas have been damaged. The sugarcane crop is affected by fungus due to water.

In Nanded taluka, the state disaster management team rescued 24 persons from a flood in Bhalki village on Sunday night. The temple in Ardhapur taluka was filled with water, and Jama Masjid was surrounded with water.