VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar’s Wholesome Interaction With Senior Citizens In Pune Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar is known for his early-morning visits to various key project sites under his jurisdiction. On Wednesday, during one such visit to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, a heartwarming moment between Pawar and a group of senior citizens stole the spotlight and is now going viral on social media.

While reviewing the Tanpura Pedestrian Bridge near Shaniwar Peth with Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar and other officials, Pawar was greeted by a group of enthusiastic elderly women out for their morning walk. The woman requested a photo with him, leading to a spontaneous and cheerful exchange that won over netizens.

One of the women, who introduced herself as a 75-year-old, made her way through the crowd of officials, reporters, and security personnel to meet Pawar. When security initially tried to move her aside, Pawar intervened, saying it was fine and welcomed her warmly.

In the now-viral video, the woman can be seen chatting excitedly with Pawar, mentioning an apparent mutual acquaintance. Pawar, smiling throughout, complimented her fitness and youthful appearance, remarking that she didn’t look 75 at all. Soon, other members of the walking group joined in, clicking photos and sharing light-hearted moments with the Deputy CM.

One of the women was heard saying, “It was nice to see you in the morning. Thank you for the clicks.”

Meanwhile, Pawar was conducting a review of the ongoing Tanpura Bridge construction work in the area. Speaking to reporters afterward, he said that while some citizens appreciated the bridge, others suggested better riverbank maintenance and raised concerns about stray dogs.

Ajit Pawar said, “Today, my visit is to Pimpri-Chinchwad. Like every time, I wanted to review ongoing development works. However, the PCMC Commissioner suggested that I first visit the bridgework at Shaniwar Peth, so I came here first. I inspected the work and interacted with local people. Some appreciated the bridge construction, while some suggested improving the riverbank area further. A few also mentioned the problem of stray dogs. These issues cannot be fully understood by just sitting in the state secretariat. Only by coming among the people can one truly understand their problems. Whatever suggestions the citizens have given, we will take steps to address those shortcomings.”

