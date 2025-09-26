 VIDEOS: 15-Year-Old Boy Killed, 5 Injured As Fire Breaks Out On 12th floor Of Marvel Ideal Society In Pune's Undri
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEOS: 15-Year-Old Boy Killed, 5 Injured As Fire Breaks Out On 12th floor Of Marvel Ideal Society In Pune's Undri

VIDEOS: 15-Year-Old Boy Killed, 5 Injured As Fire Breaks Out On 12th floor Of Marvel Ideal Society In Pune's Undri

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 12th floor of the Marvel Ideal Society on Jagdamba Bhavan Road in Undri

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
VIDEOS: 15-Year-Old Boy Killed, 5 Injured As Fire Breaks Out On 12th floor Of Marvel Ideal Society In Pune's Undri | Videograbs

Pune: A 15-year-old boy was killed and five others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building in Pune on Friday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 12th floor of the Marvel Ideal Society on Jagdamba Bhavan Road in Undri in the afternoon, the official said.

Read Also
Pune's LGBT Community Launches Fundraiser For Flood-Hit Farmers In Maharashtra
article-image

He said a gas cylinder exploded during the firefighting operation, injuring two firefighters.

"Five fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder vehicle were rushed to the spot. When firefighters carried hose pipes to the upper floors and began dousing the flames, a cylinder exploded, leaving two firefighters and three residents injured. A 15-year-old boy died in the incident," the official said.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi’s Mumbai Visit Postponed; Fadnavis Discusses Flood Relief And Development Projects In Delhi
PM Modi’s Mumbai Visit Postponed; Fadnavis Discusses Flood Relief And Development Projects In Delhi
VIDEO: Navi Mumbai Police Destroys Narcotics Substance Worth ₹26.48 Crore At Waste Management Facility In Taloja MIDC
VIDEO: Navi Mumbai Police Destroys Narcotics Substance Worth ₹26.48 Crore At Waste Management Facility In Taloja MIDC
Sangita Jindal Conferred Prestigious French Honour For Arts And Heritage Work
Sangita Jindal Conferred Prestigious French Honour For Arts And Heritage Work
Chhattisgarh News: Roof Collapse At Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Plant In Raipur Leaves 6 Dead, Several Injured
Chhattisgarh News: Roof Collapse At Godawari Power & Ispat Limited Plant In Raipur Leaves 6 Dead, Several Injured
Read Also
Pune: PMC Launches Metropolitan Surveillance Unit To Strengthen Epidemic Preparedness - Details...
article-image

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the blaze has been brought under control and cooling operations are underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Standing For 9 Days Straight During Navratri: How Satara's Pande Village Preserves A 350-Year-Old...

Standing For 9 Days Straight During Navratri: How Satara's Pande Village Preserves A 350-Year-Old...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Woman Threatened With AI-Generated Obscene Photos By Close Friend

Pimpri-Chinchwad Woman Threatened With AI-Generated Obscene Photos By Close Friend

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant Reviews Rain-Related Losses In Marathwada

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant Reviews Rain-Related Losses In Marathwada

Fake Bomb Threat Email Causes Panic At Pune Airport

Fake Bomb Threat Email Causes Panic At Pune Airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Youth Festival Of BAMU Begins Tomorrow With 1,021 Artists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Youth Festival Of BAMU Begins Tomorrow With 1,021 Artists