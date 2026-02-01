Simhastha Kumbh Mela Must Be Comprehensively Documented, Says Union Minister Shekhawat | Sourced

Nashik: The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled next year at Nashik–Trimbakeshwar, stands as a proud celebration of India’s timeless cultural heritage. Its comprehensive documentation must be undertaken, directed by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Saturday.



A review meeting regarding the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 infrastructure and preparatory works was held this afternoon at the Central Hall of the District Collector’s Office under the chairmanship of Union Minister Shekhawat, who spoke on this occasion.



Those present included Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam, Commissioner of Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority Shekhar Singh, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Superintending Engineer (PWD) Arundhati Sharma, Executive Engineer Navnath Sonawane, Regional Manager of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Jagdish Chavan, Assistant Director of Maharashtra State Archaeology Department Amol Gote, and other officials.



Union Minister Shekhawat said that the Kumbh Mela has immense spiritual significance, and this should be reflected in the Ramkal Path. While developing the Ramkal Path, the design should be in harmony with local architectural styles. Through appropriate colour schemes, devotees should be able to receive information about the era of the Ramayana. For this purpose, assistance should be taken from local students of fine arts. Devotees from across India and abroad will visit the Kumbh Mela. Therefore, all infrastructure facilities must be completed on time. Measures should be taken well in advance to ensure smooth mobile network connectivity during the event period.

He noted that Nashik and the district have great potential for religious and historical tourism and should be branded accordingly. He also suggested examining the feasibility of air connectivity facilities for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.



Divisional Commissioner Dr. Gedam, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri presented a detailed briefing on the ongoing development works related to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, including the Sadhugram project, Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, Ramkal Path, land acquisition, and the rehabilitation of affected families.