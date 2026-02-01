Nashik: NTKMA Approves Major Infrastructure Projects For Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) accorded administrative approval to major infrastructure and crowd management works during an online review meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner and Head of NTKMA Dr Praveen Gedam, as part of systematic preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

A major component of the approvals pertains to Phase 2 development works at Trimbakeshwar, with an estimated combined cost of approximately Rs 390 crore, aimed at strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure, improving crowd regulation and enhancing the overall pilgrim experience. The approved works include the development of the Darshan Path and ghats, redevelopment and beautification of the Shahi Marg, construction of the Vidhi Bhavan and other allied religious facilities, creation of gardens and landscaped public spaces including, Shivsrushti, and the provision of organised vendor zones to ensure regulated and orderly economic activity during the Mela period.

At Shirdi, administrative approval was granted to road and parking infrastructure works amounting to Rs 24.53 crore. These include development of holding areas, designated pick-up and drop-off points, widening of approach roads to the Shri Saibaba Temple and allied crowd management interventions. A Kumbh Mela Heritage Swagat Kaman will also be erected, recognising Shirdi as an important religious node connected to the broader Kumbh pilgrimage circuit.

To strengthen regional road connectivity, works on key corridors between Shirdi and Sangamner were approved at a total estimated cost of Rs 97.25 crore, ensuring smoother inter-district movement of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela period.

Further, restoration of the Kushavart Kund at Trimbakeshwar was approved at an estimated cost of Rs 3.12 crore, including flooring works and repair of the roof structure, with a focus on conservation of this important religious water body.

The meeting also approved the construction of a new ghat at Takli, at an estimated cost of Rs 72.16 crore. The project will extend the existing ghat length to 400 metres at the Godavari–Nandini Sangam, significantly enhancing bathing capacity, safety and crowd dispersal during peak ritual days of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The meeting was attended by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh; Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri; Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad; Ahilyanagar District Collector Dr Pankaj Ashiya; Chief Officer of Shirdi Municipal Council Satish Dighe; NTKMA Deputy Commissioner Yogendra Chaudhari; and senior officials from the Public Works Department, Archaeology Department, MSEDCL and other concerned departments.

Chairing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam emphasised that timely execution of the sanctioned works, strong inter-departmental coordination and continuous monitoring would be critical to ensuring safe, efficient and pilgrim-centric arrangements for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.