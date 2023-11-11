 VIDEO: Watch Breathtaking Timelapse Of Thunderstorm In Pune
The video showcased remarkable changes in the colour of the sky, leaving viewers in awe

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
VIDEO: Watch Breathtaking Timelapse Of Thunderstorm In Pune | Video Screengrabs

The festive ambiance in Pune encountered an unexpected hurdle as untimely rains disrupted the celebrations on Friday evening. The rain extended its reach to several areas, encompassing Bibvewadi, Sahakarnagar, Katraj, Dhayari, Kothrud, Ambegaon Pathar, and numerous other locations throughout the city. Notably, incidents of waterlogging were reported in various parts, including Kalyani Nagar and Viman Nagar.

Meanwhile, Trupti More, a photographer according to her X (formerly Twitter) bio, captured a breathtaking timelapse of the thunderstorm. The video showcased remarkable changes in the colour of the sky, leaving viewers in awe.

X users lauded More for her video, with one commenting, "Beautifully captured," and another writing, "Absolutely amazing, indeed."

WATCH VIDEO:

