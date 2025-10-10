 VIDEO: Two-Wheeler & Car Collide On Empire Estate Flyover Descent In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Biker Seriously Injured
VIDEO: Two-Wheeler & Car Collide On Empire Estate Flyover Descent In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Biker Seriously Injured

Last week, three fatal accidents were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad in which four people lost their lives

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Two-Wheeler & Car Collide On Empire Estate Flyover Descent In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Biker Seriously Injured | Video Screengrab

A serious accident occurred on Thursday evening in Pimpri-Chinchwad between a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler. The video was captured on CCTV cameras and has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

As seen in the video, the accident occurred around 5 pm on the descent from Empire Estate Flyover to Link Road in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Fortunately, no lives were lost, but the two-wheeler driver sustained serious injuries, and the four-wheeler was badly damaged.

Meanwhile, last week, three fatal accidents were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad in which four people lost their lives. 

In the first incident, a young man identified as Mayur Anand Rasal (28, Pimple Gurav) was involved in an accident while riding a high-speed motorcycle in the BRT lane going from Bhosari towards Kokane Chowk. His motorcycle hit a divider and the back of a bus. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and died. PMPML bus driver Tanaji Kisan Telange (38, Bhosari) filed a complaint at the Sangvi Police Station. Both the bus and the bike suffered damage.

In the second incident, Manohar Barku Shitkal (49, Kalewadi) was arrested for carelessly driving a car and causing the death of a worker identified as Dinesh Shridhar Walunjkar (38, Wakad) at Sakharam Chowk in Wakad. Police said that the accused drove his car without checking his surroundings.

The third accident took place on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway near Kiwale, killing two students, Siddhant Anand (22) and Divyaraj Singh Rathod (23). Their friends Harshavardhan Mishra (22) and Nihal Tamboli (20) suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. 

