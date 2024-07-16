VIDEO: Thieves Burn ₹13.5 Lakh While Cutting ATM With Gas Cutter During Robbery Attempt |

Thieves attempted to break into the State Bank of India’s ATM located in the Maliwada area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik Road, in the early hours of Monday. Their efforts, using a gas cutter, resulted in the accidental destruction of ₹13.5 lakh worth of currency notes inside the machine.

The incident occurred at the State Bank of India branch in Maliwada on Nashik Road, where the ATM and Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) centers are situated, lacking any appointed security guards.

Around 4:15 am on Monday, three to four unidentified individuals arrived in a white car. Two of them masked their faces with scarves and entered the ATM center after initially disabling the CCTV camera. Using a gas cutter, they attempted to cut open the ATM, managing to breach its front and proceed to the internal components. Unfortunately, sparks from the cutter ignited the currency notes inside, resulting in a fire that consumed ₹13,61,800.

People informed cops after spotting fire

An occupant living above the ATM noticed the fire and promptly informed Branch Manager Somnath Salunke and other residents. Upon realizing they had been noticed, the thieves fled, abandoning their equipment at the scene.

Before entering, the thieves had disabled one CCTV camera, but another digital camera inside captured the entire incident. Police retrieved this footage for investigation.

Upon receiving the report, officers from Daulatabad Police Station, including PI Janardhan Salunkhe, APIs Sanjay Gitey, Rafiq Pathan, Kyhushal Patil, and Sudarshan Rajput, rushed to the site. However, by the time they arrived, the currency inside the ATM had already been reduced to ashes. The police conducted a panchnama and registered a case based on the complaint filed by Salunke at Daulatabad Police Station. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.