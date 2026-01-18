Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Way For PMPML To Receive 1,000 Electric Buses From Centre |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) has requested one thousand e-buses from the central government under the PM-E ​​Drive scheme. In a cabinet meeting held on Saturday, approval was given to a system for directly transferring the monthly payment (payment security mechanism) to the concerned companies from the accounts of the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (Direct Debit Mandate - DDM). This has paved the way for PMPML to receive the one thousand buses soon.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took this decision. To provide excellent transportation facilities to citizens in metropolitan areas, the central government has launched the ‘PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement’ (PM Drive) scheme. Under this scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries of the Government of India is providing electric buses to cities with a population of over four lakhs.

Under this scheme, PMPML has requested one thousand buses from the Ministry of Heavy Industries. These will include 200 buses of nine meters and 800 buses of twelve meters. The company appointed to operate these buses in the Pune metropolitan area will receive a monthly payment for maintenance, repair, and operation.

This amount is paid through an 'escrow account' as per the central government's guidelines and agreement. For this, the Reserve Bank of India requires a 'Direct Debit Mandate' from the state government. Accordingly, this system was approved in the meeting.

Previously, a similar system was approved for e-buses in 23 cities of the state. If PMPML faces a shortage of funds for the PM-E-Drive scheme and the amount is transferred from the state's consolidated fund for these payments, then the amount will be deducted from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) grants given by the government to both municipal corporations.

Furthermore, conditions have also been laid down that a steering committee be established under the chairmanship of the Pune Municipal Commissioner for the implementation of this scheme, and a monitoring committee be established under the chairmanship of the Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML for regular review and monitoring.