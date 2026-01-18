BJP To Use Lottery System For Pune Mayor Selection; Women Leaders Not Ruled Out | Anand Chaini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met a clear majority in both the PMC and PCMC elections. With the win, now they face the challenge of finalising mayoral candidates for PMC and PCMC.

In the PMC election, the BJP secured 119 out of 165 seats, a significant jump of 22 seats compared to the 2017 elections, where it won 97.

The race for Pune’s mayoral post is drawing attention from the contenders, and the key names include former leader Shrinath Bhimale and Ganesh Bidkar, city unit chief Dheeraj Ghate, and senior corporators Prasanna Jagtap and Anil Tingre. The party is also considering women leaders, including Manjusha Nagpure and Varsha Tapkir.

The mayor's seat in (2017-2022) was in an open category. Late MLA Mukta Tilak served the first two-and-a-half years, followed by current Pune MP Muralidhar Mohol, who held the post until the general body was dissolved in 2022. As per the information BJP will choose the mayor with a lottery system.

"We are waiting for the party's internal preferences. The mayor will be chosen based on someone who can command the house and has a deep knowledge of the city's urban challenges. The possibility of a woman mayor cannot be ruled out," said a senior BJP leader.

While the official reservation for the mayoral post is yet to be announced, competition has already started. Despite intense competition, party insiders dismissed reports of internal friction, maintaining that workers will strictly adhere to the high command's decision.