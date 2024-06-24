VIDEO: Thieves Uproot ATM Machine And Flee In Maharashtra's Beed; Police Foil Robbery, Recover ₹24 Lakh After Dramatic Chase Of Over 60 Km

Thieves Uproot ATM Machine And Flee In Maharashtra's Beed | X

Beed: A shocking incident exposing the law and order situation in Maharashtra has come to light from Beed district on Monday. Around 3-4 robbers barged into an ATM in Beed, uprooted the teller machine, and fled with it in a pickup truck. A dramatic chase ensued as the police chased the robbers for around 61 km, prompting them to abandon the machine and flee. Reports indicate that the ATM contained around Rs 24 lakhs at the time of the robbery, which has been safely recovered by the police.

The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the ATM. In the video, a few masked robbers can be seen entering the ATM with a rope, tying it around the machine, and uprooting it. After loading the ATM onto the pickup truck, they fled the scene. However, the police were promptly informed about the incident, arrived at the spot, and started chasing the thieves.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The chase continued for around 61 km, after which the thieves abandoned the ATM and fled. The police stated that the ATM contained 2.4 million rupees, which were safely recovered. The search for the thieves continues, and a complaint has been registered in connection with the incident.

The police have initiated an inquiry and stated that all four accused involved in the theft attempt will be apprehended soon. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, with social media users criticising the police for the poor state of law and order in Maharashtra. Some users have linked the increasing rate of such crimes to rising unemployment in the country.