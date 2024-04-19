SBI ATM At Delhi Airport Dispenses Mangled Notes |

In a recent post shared on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), an X user identified as V͏ipul (@vi͏pulizm) encountered a͏ troubling experience at Delhi Airport's ͏Terminal 2 involving an SBI ATM dispensing torn notes.

On April 14, Vipul withdrawn Rs 3 thousand from the Official SBI ATM at gate 3, and received six torn and taped Rs 500 notes. Despite his͏ efforts ͏to address the issue with airport authorities and with the SBI branch in Green Park, he ͏faced indifference and resistance.

His X post reads, "On Apr 14, I was at T2, @DelhiAirport to catch a flight. After entry from gate 3, I went to the @TheOfficialSBI ATM and withdrawn ₹3 thousand, 6 notes of 500. ALL TORN AND TAPED. After I couldn't find any staff around ATM, I contacted airport authority."

On Apr 14, I was at T2, @DelhiAirport to catch a flight. After entry from gate 3, I went to the @TheOfficialSBI ATM and withdrawn ₹3 thousand, 6 notes of 500. ALL TORN AND TAPED. After I couldn't find any staff around ATM, I contacted airport authority. Wait.. pic.twitter.com/Ljh4rP83Qp — Vipul | विपुल (@vipulizm) April 19, 2024

About the incident

According to the X post shared by Vipul, the incident happened on April 14, when he withdrew͏ cash from͏ the SBI ATM at ͏Delhi Airport's Terminal 2. After r͏ealising that all the notes were͏ torn and taped, he immediately contacted the airport authorities. Despite ͏getting their assurance, no action was taken, leading him to file a written ͏complaint and leave, risking missing his flight.

Upon his return to Delhi on April 16, he visited the nearest SBI branch in Green Park to exchange the damaged noted. However, he was met with with skepticism and resistance from the bank employees.

His X post reads, " I came back͏ to Delhi͏ on Apr 16 and went to the nearest SBI ͏branch in Green Park. It was lunchtime so͏ I͏ waited. They said, "how do I know you're not lying͏ and have received these notes from a SBI͏ atm?". Fair question. So I ͏explained them the͏ evidence that is on camera."

I came back to Delhi on Apr 16 and went to the nearest SBI branch in Green Park. It was lunchtime so I waited. They said, "how do I know you're not lying and have received these notes from a SBI atm?". Fair question. So I explained them the evidence that is on camera. — Vipul | विपुल (@vipulizm) April 19, 2024

Despite presenting evidence͏, including transaction messages and video footage of the damaged notes, ͏the branch refused to exchange them, directing him back to the airport ͏branch.

I have a msg of transaction. After withdrawal I kept the notes in my hand to make it visible for the cameras installed inside airport until I met someone from the airport authority. And then I spread the notes and made a clear video of the damaged notes in the presence of .. — Vipul | विपुल (@vipulizm) April 19, 2024

As mentioned on his post, when͏ he questioned the branch manager about the inconvenience͏, that, "If I receive torn notes from an SBI ATM in Kerala and don't have ͏time to go through the exchange process, and I return to Delhi, do I have only one option, which is to go back to Kerala to ͏exchange the notes?"

Another employee said that I'll have to go to RBI. Where they will do the valuation after which I can lose the value of these notes. When I quoted the law of RBI about exchange of damaged notes recieved from ATM. She said, "An ATM can't give you these notes". pic.twitter.com/3wRz7k1mYF — Vipul | विपुल (@vipulizm) April 19, 2024

Read Also Mission 150 Crore: World Bank Aims To Expand Health Services By 2030

Shockingly, ͏he was informed that the only option for exchanging such notes would be͏ to return to the original location or go to the RBI͏.

"The question is, even if I'll able to exchange the notes, would SBI compensate me for the trouble I went through? Why damaged notes were there in the ATM? What if I was not from Delhi and couldn't go to the SBI main branch in Parliament Street?," Vipul wrote on his post.