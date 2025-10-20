Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Ram Files Nomination From Kutumba; Calls Viral Audio 'Criminal Offense'

X @ANI

Patna: Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram on Monday files his nomination as a candidate of the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan. He will contest from Kutumba Assembly constituency and filed his nomination for a third term. He is now an official joint candidate of alliance.

In a post shared on X, Bihar Congress chief said, "Today, with the immense love, support, and blessings of the people of Kutumba Assembly constituency, I filed my nomination papers as a candidate of the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan. Together, you and I have laid a strong foundation for development. With your cooperation, I will take this region to new heights of progress."

आज नामांकन उपरांत बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रद्धेय कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किया।



यह क्षण मेरे लिए भावनाओं से भरा रहा। उस महान नेता को नमन, जिन्होंने पिछड़ों, दलितों और वंचितों को सम्मान और अधिकार दिलाया।



कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी के आदर्श मुझे… pic.twitter.com/IwpizyN6Yd — Rajesh Ram (@rajeshkrinc) October 20, 2025

The Bihar Congress Chief also took out a massive rally ahead of filing his nomination and said that Kutumba would show the way for Bihar.

कुटुंबा के जन जन का आशीर्वाद लेकर आज मैंने कांग्रेस समर्थित महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी के रूप में अपना विजयी नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/oyUOWJMKBQ — Rajesh Ram (@rajeshkrinc) October 20, 2025

"Today, in the Kutumba assembly constituency, with the immense affection and support of the people, I filed my victorious nomination as the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan candidate. The unprecedented crowd that gathered during the nomination journey is proof that Kutumba is now ready to forge its own strength. Today's historic journey clearly signals that Kutumba is set to create new history and is eager to play a decisive role in forming the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar," Rajesh Ram posted.

Meanwhile, in response to a purported statement made by him in a viral audio clip, where he alleged that Pappu Yadav was lobbying for another candidate, Rajesh Ram dismissed any wrongdoing and said that it was merely a "healthy discussion".

Speaking to ANI, Congress State President Rajesh Ram said, "Look, I will speak the truth, not the lie, from an open platform. Whenever a person makes allegations, they should be investigated. I will personally conduct an investigation after the elections to put an end to all these issues. Even if I am the one who is guilty, I will take immediate action. There is no limit to the allegations."

#WATCH | Aurangabad, Bihar: On filing the nomination from the Kutumba assembly constituency, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram says, "...Today I will go to file my nomination, and this will be my nomination for the third term... We are going to the election field again with… pic.twitter.com/U82uIJcD9q — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

"As far as the audio is concerned, I was conducting a healthy discussion, and there is nothing hidden in it. If a decision is made, if there is a colleague, I understood it for ten years. The way they leaked the audio is a criminal offense," he added.

The controversy comes as the Grand Alliance had two candidates from the Kutumba region: one from Congress state president Rajesh Ram and the other from RJD.

Commenting on the issue, Rajesh Ram said, "Let's see what kind of person it is. The questions you asked are entirely up to the public, and I leave it to the Kutumba workers. I'm all about those educated families, those who appreciate the development plan, those who have seen my vision over the past ten years... I'm confident I'll receive the same love I've received in the future."

Responding to the question about everything going well in the Grand Alliance, Rajesh Ram said, "Look, there's a lot going on in the media. It's all about the media. Everything will become clear in time."

Before filing his nomination, Rajesh Ram extended Diwali and Dhanteras greetings, saying, "With best wishes for Diwali and Dhanteras... Under the leadership of our leader Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji, we filed our nomination today. Our only agenda is to strengthen faith in development. Development and trust are my core issues."

Earlier today, Independent MP Pappu Yadav refuted claims that he was "lobbying" for another candidate from the Kasba assembly constituency, ahead of next month's Bihar polls, stating that he did not have power to make such decisions and that the Congress party runs on principles and works with discipline.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said that Congress was "disgruntled" with sitting Kasba MLA Md Afaque Alam in 2014 after reports of him cross-voting in Rajya Sabha bypolls. He added that Congress has mostly fielded candidates who are not financially well-off.

"If I were the one to decide... wouldn't I have gotten one seat? Congress runs on ideals and is a principled party. It has discipline. When these people (Afaque Alam) did cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha (bypolls), Congress was disgruntled. The worker who has been given the ticket doesn't have any land. Congress, in most places, has distributed tickets to workers who are poor. Look at Manoj Vishwas, Subodh Mandal," said Yadav, who is an Independent MP from Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress has fielded Md Irfan Alam as its candidate from Kasba assembly constituency, instead of sitting MLA Md Afaque Alam.

Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14.

