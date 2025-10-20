'Bring Justice To Aravind's Family...': Comedian Kunal Kamra Extends Support To Kin Of Ola Engineer Who Died By Suicide | X/@kunalkamra88

Bengaluru: Comedian Kunal Kamra expressed solidarity with the family of K Aravind, a 38-year-old Ola Electric engineer who died by suicide in Bengaluru, allegedly due to workplace harassment.

“My condolences & solidarity with the family of the young engineer K Aravind… If the family needs legal support I’m sure a lot of good folks would be willing to pursue the case & bring justice to Aravind’s family,” Kamra wrote on X.

Engineer leaves behind 28-page note naming Ola founder

Aravind, who worked as a homologation engineer at Ola Electric since 2022, reportedly consumed poison at his Chikkalasandra residence on September 28. He was taken to Maharaja Agrasena Hospital by friends but died the same day. A 28-page handwritten note recovered from his home accused Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal and senior official Subrat Kumar Das of mental harassment and financial exploitation.

His brother also flagged a suspicious NEFT transfer of Rs 17,46,313 made to Aravind’s account two days after his death. According to the complaint, company representatives later visited the family but did not offer clarity on the transaction. Based on the brother’s complaint, police filed an FIR against Aggarwal, Das, and others on October 6, alleging abetment to suicide.

Ola denies harassment claims, challenges FIR

In a statement, Ola Electric expressed sorrow over Aravind’s death, saying he had never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or harassment. The company said his role “did not involve direct interaction with the top management, including the promoter.”

Ola added that it has challenged the FIR in the Karnataka High Court, which granted protective orders in favour of the company and its officials. It said the payment to Aravind’s account was a “full and final settlement” to support the family. Ola said it is fully cooperating with the police investigation and remains “committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees.”