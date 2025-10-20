 Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Accuses Centre Of Bias In Flood Relief, Says Non-NDA States Shortchanged
Kharge, who holds the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio, said the funds released are just not enough, given the huge losses reported by the state.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Karnataka, Minister Priyank Kharge | X @PTI_News

Bengaluru: Expressing displeasure over the central government's flood relief allocation to Karnataka, Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the BJP ruled states consistently receive more funds, while states not aligned with the NDA or the saffron party are "always short changed".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crore as second instalment of central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Karnataka and Maharashtra for 2025-26.

Out of the total amount, Rs 384.40 crore has been allocated to Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help the two states provide immediate relief to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the southwest monsoon this year, an official statement said on Sunday.

Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Ram Files Nomination From Kutumba; Calls Viral Audio 'Criminal Offense'
article-image

"It is becoming a regular practice by the central government where they stifle us by not giving us enough funds, although we are one of the highest GST collecting states, we are the highest IT (Income Tax) payee states, IT (Information Technology) exports we are number one, our contribution to GDP is more than 8.9 per cent," Kharge said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said when it comes to the devolution of funds, devolution of taxes, Karnataka always faces unfair treatment.

"Even now as per the norms the funds that have been released, it is just not enough. We have reported huge losses. While BJP states get more, the states that are not with the NDA or BJP are always short changed," he added.

Several parts of Karnataka witnessed loss of lives, damage to property, crops and infrastructure due to rains and floods during the monsoon this year.

