 VIDEO: Stray Dog Drags Leopard 300 Meters During Fierce Clash In Maharashtra's Nashik
VIDEO: Stray Dog Drags Leopard 300 Meters During Fierce Clash In Maharashtra's Nashik

VIDEO: Stray Dog Drags Leopard 300 Meters During Fierce Clash In Maharashtra's Nashik

According to people who saw it, the leopard had wandered into the area earlier this week. The dog reacted strongly, attacking the leopard and dragging it for 300 meters

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Stray Dog Drags Leopard 300 Meters During Fierce Clash in Maharashtra's Nashik | Video Screengrab

In Maharashtra's Nashik, a stray dog and a leopard had a surprising encounter. A video of the event has spread widely online. The scene took place in Niphad town, where a dog appeared to win a fight against the wild cat.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the leopard had wandered into the area earlier this week. The dog reacted strongly, attacking the leopard and dragging it for 300 meters.

According to the media reports, the leopard, unable to handle the sudden attack, eventually managed to escape. It then ran away into the nearby fields. The brave dog survived the struggle without harm. No one in the area was injured.

It was captured on a video and its currently going viral on social media. 

Local officials reported the leopard was injured. Forest officials are unsure if the leopard needed medical care, but they confirmed that residents and other animals were safe.

This event in Nashik happened at the same time a national discussion about stray dogs reached the Supreme Court. The court changed a previous ruling that banned the release of vaccinated stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, calling the rule "too strict." 

